APPALACHIA, VA - Haruko (Harko) Kojima Akers, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Big Stone Gap, VA. Harko was born in Japan and moved to the United States as a young woman. She worked for several years in the cafeteria at the Appalachia Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Donald Sizemore.
Harko is survived by 2 step-daughters, Darlene (James) Wynn and Donna (Keith) Davis all of Big Stone Gap, VA; step-son, Edward (Rita Jo) Sizemore of Appalachia, VA; 7 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Ann Chestnut, Faye Bolden, and Frankie Pierce.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Big Stone Gap officiated by Rev. Johnny Flanary. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Akers family.
Due to covid – 19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.