LAFAYETTE, LA - Harry Ronald Coomer, age 82, of Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 21, 2020, with his loving wife of 58 years by his side.
Harry was born on July 10, 1938, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to the late Roxie and Vonda Stallard Coomer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Harry retired from the automotive parts industry with many years of service. He was true family man always enjoying time spent with family on trips to watch horse racing, casinos and Mardi Gras. He was an avid Dodger baseball and Saints football fan.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Left to cherish Harry’s memory are the love of his life, Judith Eaton Coomer (Lafayette, LA); daughter, Angela Rose Coomer (Fort Walton Beach, FL); sons, Ronald Leonard Coomer and wife Angela Fontenot and Lance Alan Coomer (all of Lafayette); brother, Wayne Coomer and wife Pam; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
An online condolences may be left for the family
