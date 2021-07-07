KINGSPORT - Harry Pullham 74, of Kingsport passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He loved to fish, gardening and anything that had to do with the outdoors.
Harry was preceded in death by his lifelong partner, Marie Pullham, his parents, Ralph and Dellie Pullham, brothers, Jerry Wayne Pullham and Larry Pullham.
Harry is survived by two sisters, Bonnie McMurray and husband Gail, Betty Pullham; two brothers, Robert Pullham and wife Pauline, Tommy Pullham and fiancée Tamara Penley; several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Eddie Light.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9th from 6 - 7pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 7pm with the Rev. Dan Dolen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
