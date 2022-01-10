2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
FALL BRANCH - Harry Irvin “Tank” Patterson, Jr., 66, of Fall Branch, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 7, 2022, after an extended illness. Tank, you will always be in our hearts, and we know we will see you again someday in Heaven. We love you.
Harry was born in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to his father’s service in the Navy, the family lived in several locations during his childhood, from Charleston, South Carolina to San Diego, California. But they returned to Fall Branch, Tennessee, where Harry graduated from Daniel Boone High School. He enjoyed his agriculture classes there and was a part of the team that received third place in a national dairy judging competition in Kansas City, Missouri.
Harry enjoyed playing softball and was the catcher for the Oak Glen team. He also enjoyed collecting ball cards, postcards, and old coins. He was active in working with the boy scouts. He worked for Baylor-Nelms Furniture Company until they closed and then went to work for Pierce, Inc. Part of his job there was to design webpages and he designed the original webpage for Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He also designed webpages for local customers.
Harry was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon at one time.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Irvin Patterson, Sr. and Mary Frances Patterson and also by an infant brother.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Patterson; his son, Jeremy Patterson, both of the home; brother, Allen Patterson; uncle, Robert Patterson; and several cousins and in-laws.
The family would like to thank Dr. David Franzus and his staff for their wonderful care over the years. We would also like to thank everyone at Holston Valley Medical Center, Holston Manor, and Amedisys Hospice for their kind and considerate care. God bless you all.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Michael Robinson officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Lovelace Baptist Church cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Bethel United Baptist Church, 431 Hilton Hill Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
