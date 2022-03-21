KNOXVILLE - Harry (Hal) William Livergood II, 74 years old, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
