On Monday, September 27th, 2021, the world lost a very important person. Loved by so many people, his passing has been found to be devastating to say the least. Harry B. Jarrells, age 72, left this world to join his mother, father, brothers, and sisters in their heavenly home. Harry had been ill for many years and succumbed to those illnesses.
He is preceded in death by father, Brady W. Jarrells; mother, Dorothy Jarrells; step mother, Ruth Jarrells; brothers, Larry and Malcolm Jarrells, and sister Kathy A. Rutledge.
He left behind his loving wife of 41 years, Beverly Jarrells; daughter, Patricia Jarrells and her fiancé Allen Bingham; grandsons, Loyd (Jake) Ramey IV and Tyler Bingham; sister-in-law, Pauletta Berry; brothers in law, Steve Gregg and Clay and Sharon Gregg; sister-in-law, Faye Gregg; sister-in-law, Faye Jarrells and nephew Brady Clifford Jarrells; brother-in-law, Charles Rutledge, and several nieces and nephews.
Harry had spent his life as a truck driver for different companies: Enterprise, Younger Brothers, Central Transport and others. He traveled all over the United States. He retired in 2000 for medical reasons. He loved to hunt (even though he was not very good at it), fish, cook, and be on the farm. He loved to work on vehicles. He never met a stranger and was always nice to everyone he encountered. He was a very loveable and kind hearted man. The world will surely be different without his love and generosity.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Alan Buckles will follow at 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in honor of Harry B. Jarrells to Shriners Hospitals for Children 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harry B. Jarrells.