PINEY FLATS - Harry A. Cross, born July 15, 1931, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on February 22, 2022.
Harry was a native of Blountville, TN, to the late Charles L. and Clara Cross. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy Cross. Also, his children Tim Cross and Judith Cross; and grand-daughter, Sierra Cross.
Harry was a United States Army veteran and served this Country as a paratrooper from 1952-1954. He was also a retiree from Eastman Kodak Company, of 31 years. He was most known for his many trades and was well respected in the National Kennel Club by his champion squirrel dogs. If you lived around Piney Flats, you probably were privileged to enjoy his and Peggy’s love of home cooking.
Harry is survived by his children; Kimaron Smith, Doug Cross, Russell Cross, James Cross, Charles Cross (Stacy), Anthony Cross, Robin Carr (Lynn Leonard). Also, by many grandchildren and great children; and sister, Nancy Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the Cross family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821