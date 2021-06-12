PINEY FLATS - Harriet Smoak Kessler, 98, of Piney Flats, passed away at her residence following a recent hospitalization.
She was born on October 24, 1922, in Colleton County, South Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Gilbert Leonardus Smoak and Adelphia Ritter Smoak.
Harriet joined the American Red Cross following earning a Bachelor of Arts degree at Furman University. She served her country during the Korean War, being stationed in what is now Busan, South Korea, as well as in Japan. Upon returning stateside, she continued to serve veterans returning from combat, working on different military bases and at VA hospitals. She earned her Master of Social Work degree at the University of Tennessee, Memphis, in 1957. It was in Memphis that she met her beloved husband of 57 years.
In 1967, she moved with her family to Wise, Virginia, and began work at the Mental Health Clinic. She cherished this work, developing a deep affection for the people of Southwest Virginia. To her final days, Harriet often spoke of the open hearts and great generosity of the Mountain Community.
In her retirement, she was still active for many years in the management of the rental business now known as Kessler Properties.
As a strong Christian woman, Harriet knew there was only one brief life in this world before being united whole in the next. This did not, however, keep her from living each day with great enthusiasm, strong conviction, and a lasting sense of humor. Many of her conversations began, “If I only had 100 lives to live, I would…” or ended in sidesplitting laughter.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband and constant companion, Dr. William A. Kessler, with whom she shared life from their marriage in 1958 until his passing in 2015, and several siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia S. Kessler; grandson, Martin William Convers; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements for Mrs. Kessler are incomplete at this time, updates can be found at www.morrisbaker.com, where memories and condolences may also be shared with the family.
