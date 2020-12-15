Harriet Wolfe passed away on December 11, 2020 at age 74. A Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Mrs. Wolfe was born in Kingsport TN to Ilene Grills and Randolf Bridgeman. She was a baker and also enjoyed reading and working puzzles, especially Sudoku. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Wolfe, daughter Letitia (Randy) Manis, grandchildren Brian (Cathryn) Manis, Scott (Kristin) Manis, James (Josie) Nem, and Teresa (Zach) Harris, sister Gladys (Robert) Ford, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by daughters Christine Bible and Rebecca Slager, and parents Randolf and Ilene Bridgeman. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.