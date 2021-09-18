KINGSPORT - Harold Williams, 58, went to be with the Lord following a lengthy illness, on September 17, 2021. Born and raised in Kingsport, he had lived here all his life. He worked in sales and supply chain for the grocery industry and was the former owner of Indian Springs Deli. The secret to his success was his love of people. Harold was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and was an Eagle Scout.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Clairene Williams; mother-in-law, Joan Fairbanks; and brother-in-law, Richard Fairbanks.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sharon Williams; son, C.J.; daughter, Adrianna Williams; father, Ronald Williams; brothers, Gomer Williams and David Williams; and special friends, Randal Lane and Jeff Burke.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 6-7:30 pm at Sunnyside Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:30 pm with Gomer Williams & Rev. Matt Peterson officiating.
