KINGSPORT - Harold W. Childress (86) of Kingsport died at home surrounded by his family on November 17, 2022. He was born on his family’s farm in Sullivan Gardens and excelled at raising dairy cattle. He received a B.S. in agriculture from the University of Tennessee and a M.S. from the University of Kentucky. As a student he won the individual high score at the national intercollegiate dairy cattle judging contest. Harold was employed with Carnation Company prior to joining Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes in 1961. He took the helm of Hamlett-Dobson in 1983, assisting thousands of grieving families for over 60 years.

Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as elder, deacon, youth advisor, and choir member. He was active in Kiwanis since 1962 and participated on the boards of several community organizations. He is remembered for his ability to connect with everyone he met, for his love of family, his integrity, empathy, work ethic, good humor, and love of singing.

