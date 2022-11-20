KINGSPORT - Harold W. Childress (86) of Kingsport died at home surrounded by his family on November 17, 2022. He was born on his family’s farm in Sullivan Gardens and excelled at raising dairy cattle. He received a B.S. in agriculture from the University of Tennessee and a M.S. from the University of Kentucky. As a student he won the individual high score at the national intercollegiate dairy cattle judging contest. Harold was employed with Carnation Company prior to joining Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes in 1961. He took the helm of Hamlett-Dobson in 1983, assisting thousands of grieving families for over 60 years.
Harold was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as elder, deacon, youth advisor, and choir member. He was active in Kiwanis since 1962 and participated on the boards of several community organizations. He is remembered for his ability to connect with everyone he met, for his love of family, his integrity, empathy, work ethic, good humor, and love of singing.
Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily Dobson Childress; sons Watt Childress, wife Jennifer of Nehalem, Oregon; Larry Childress, wife Karen of Jonesborough; and daughter Beth Correll, husband Chad, of Kingsport. He is also survived by grandchildren Willa Childress, Carson Correll, Hayden Correll, Roan Childress, Elliott Childress, Spencer Correll, Susana Childress, and Foster Childress. He is also survived by sister Martha Pierce and brothers John Childress and Bob Childress, wife Dawn, as well as several nieces and nephews.
His body will lie in state at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home from 10 am to 4 pm Monday November 21. A funeral service will be held 5:30 pm Tuesday November 22 at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. A graveside service will be held 1 pm Wednesday November 23 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.