KINGSPORT - Harold Thompson, 78, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after an extended illness. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching them whenever he had the chance. Harold also loved playing music and writing songs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lois Thompson and four sisters.
Harold is survived by his wife, of 8 years, Linda Thompson; daughter, Brenda Frazier and husband Wesley; sons, Bobby Thompson, Mark Thompson; step daughters, Melanie Shaw and husband Chris, Leta Donohue; grandchildren, Ray and Rocky Frazier; siblings, James Thompson and wife Marjorie, Paul Thompson and wife Sharon, Linda Arwood, Howard Thompson, Robert Thompson and wife Mary Beth, Nancy Dishner and husband Tommy, Larry Thompson and Carol, Mike Thompson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Grace Christian Church. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr Ed Clevenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity or Grace Christian Church.