Harold Richard Snodgrass, born April 11, 1933, went home to be with his heavenly family on Monday, January 30, 2023, in the presence of his loved ones.

Harold was born the oldest of four children to William Stuart Snodgrass and Ruby Edith Peters Snodgrass in Gate City, Virginia. After graduating from Gate City High School in 1951, Harold served in the U.S. Air Force, which left him with a life-long love of his country and a fierce patriotic heart.

