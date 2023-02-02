Harold Richard Snodgrass, born April 11, 1933, went home to be with his heavenly family on Monday, January 30, 2023, in the presence of his loved ones.
Harold was born the oldest of four children to William Stuart Snodgrass and Ruby Edith Peters Snodgrass in Gate City, Virginia. After graduating from Gate City High School in 1951, Harold served in the U.S. Air Force, which left him with a life-long love of his country and a fierce patriotic heart.
An accidental encounter at the roller-skating rink in Gate City introduced Harold to the love of his life, Marie Black, who became his cherished wife of 67 years. In quick succession, Harold and Marie welcomed four children, Richard Shaun Snodgrass (1956), Scott Anthony Snodgrass (1958), Anita Marie Snodgrass Wright (1960), and Sheila Lorine Snodgrass Moore (1962). During their childhood, Harold intentionally exposed his children to the beauty of their country by taking them on extended camping trips every summer. Tent camping cross country from Virginia to California, to Niagara Falls, Florida, Ontario, Texas and numerous other states revealed the beauty and grandeur found at state parks and national parks. Often leading caravans of friends and family, Harold (Cowboy the Wagon Master) shared the grand vistas of favorites such as Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Disneyland, Pikes Peak, the Grand Tetons, and Zion National Park.
For over 50 years Harold lived his faith out loud daily by serving others at Weber City First Baptist Church. If the church doors were open, the Snodgrass family was there. Harold served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, choir member, church bus ministry driver, and as custodian for almost two decades. He took the Great Commission to heart, sharing the gospel on several international mission trips, building churches in Tanzania and Belize and sponsoring a young boy’s education in Belize.
As a 20+ year Boy Scout Leader, Harold helped prepare dozens of young men to follow the Scout Motto-to make ethical and moral choices and to do their duty to God and country. Both of Harold’s sons, Rick and Scott, became Eagle Scouts. Along with Assistant Scout Leader Kermit Rhoton, the troop took trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico that provided unforgettable adventures and training and positively impacted the lives of numerous scouts.
Harold enjoyed a long and varied career at Eastman Kodak, Kingsport, Tennessee, ending his 33-year tenure as Payroll Supervisor. During his time at Eastman, Harold’s life was filled by serving others and life-long learning. Harold believed education was the pathway to success, and while working fulltime and fulfilling his family, scouting and church obligations, he attended college night classes for years. His educational determination resulted in numerous degrees: Mountain Empire Community College Business Management Associates Degree (1974), Mountain Empire Community College General Studies Associates Degree (1976) and Virginia Intermont College Bachelor of Arts Business degree (1978). After six months of retirement, Harold decided that retirement didn’t suit him and he started a new company, 21st Century Consultants, Inc., “Professional Training in Computers” and “Computers Made Easy”. For 25+ years, Harold taught introductory computer skills to individuals wanting to enter the workforce.
Other than his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a son, Richard Shaun Snodgrass; brothers, Gerald Snodgrass and George Snodgrass; special cousin, Gary “Buster” Peters, and daughter-in-law, Bethany Cate Snodgrass.
Surviving are his wife, Marie Black Snodgrass, Weber City, VA; son, Scott Anthony Snodgrass, Knoxville, TN; two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita Marie Snodgrass Wright and Steve Wright, Jefferson City, TN; Shelia Lorine Snodgrass Moore and Timothy S. Moore, Weber City, VA; and son Terry Thorpe, Gate City, VA; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol and husband Jack Mullins; and special cousins Linda and husband Mack Price, William Robert Peters and wife Pamela, and Jean Collins and husband Stan Breeding.
Visiting hours will be at First Baptist Church Weber City on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. and other times at the home (with a phone call first). Funeral services will follow immediately with his grandson, Pastor Dalton Moore and Reverend Lester Morelock officiating. The graveside service will be at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00pm. Family and friends are welcome to gather at 1:00 pm on Sunday at Scott County Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Members of the family (son, sons-in-law, grandson and great-grandson) will be pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) and to Ronald McDonald House Charities (//rmhc.org/donate).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Caris Healthcare, Rhonda (RoRo) Elam and Kathleen Bledsoe.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.