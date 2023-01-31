WEBER CITY, VA -- Harold Richard Snodgrass, born April 11, 1933, went home to be with his heavenly family on Monday, January 30, 2023, in the presence of his loved ones.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

