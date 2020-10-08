Harold Rhoton, age 66, went to his final resting place Tuesday morning October 6th, 2020. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and had many friends and family who loved him. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He had a great sense of humor and was always making people laugh. He loved flowers, birds, nature, and his two dogs Taz and Mazy who loved him dearly. He was the 8th child of 10 siblings.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E and Euna Rhoton; and three brothers, Wayne, Glen, and Lowell Rhoton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dana Rhoton; son, Derrick Rhoton and wife Tearlinda; grandchild, Aden Rhoton; sisters, Beulah Cox and husband Howard, Rita Chess and husband Keith, Evelyn Brown and husband James, Wilma Price and husband Allen; brothers, Mike Rhoton and David Rhoton and wife Rose; best friend Jack Christian who he loved like a brother.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tim Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to St. Jude hospital. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.