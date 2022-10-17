DECATUR, GA - Harold R. Dickson, 91, of Decatur, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday Morning, October 11, 2022.
He was born February 7, 1931 in Kingsport, Tennessee, attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Harold worked at Tennessee Eastman Company, and later moved to Decatur, Georgia, where he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta for 36 years, retiring in August 2009.
He was a long-time member of the VFW and American Legion, and also enjoyed traveling, and attending antique/classic car shows.
Harold was the son of the late William B. Dickson and Retha Ervin Dickson, and was a member of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his grandson, Jimmy Dickson (Vanessa), of Asheville, North Carolina.
Survivors include his loving wife, F. Yvonne Dickson, Decatur, Georgia; three sons, Ernie Dickson, Kingsport, Tennessee, Glenn Dickson, Mint Hill, North Carolina, and Lester Dickson, Alpharetta, Georgia; one daughter, Vonda Dickson Gardiner (Blake), Billings, Montana; two granddaughters, Sara Kathryn Massey (Johnny), Dawsonville, Georgia, and Christine Dickson Mason (Brandon), Dahlonega, Georgia; and one great-grandson, Silas Lee Massey, Dawsonville, Georgia.
The Family of Harold R. Dickson will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home, Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Graveside Services will follow at 1:00 pm in the East Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Scott Young officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Dickson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081