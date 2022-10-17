DECATUR, GA - Harold R. Dickson, 91, of Decatur, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday Morning, October 11, 2022.

He was born February 7, 1931 in Kingsport, Tennessee, attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

