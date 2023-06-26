PEACHTREE CITY, GA - Harold Lloyd Burgess, 89, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed into glory on June 20, 2023. He was born February 24, 1934, in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late James Robert and Mary Catherine Burgess.

Harold’s family moved to the Middletown, Ohio area when he was 7 years old. In High School, Harold started working at Alber’s Grocery Store. It was from the window of the grocery store that he first noticed Wanda Crouch waiting for her sister Clemeth (who also worked at Alber’s) to take the bus home. Harold & Wanda’s first date was New Year’s Eve 1953.

