PEACHTREE CITY, GA - Harold Lloyd Burgess, 89, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed into glory on June 20, 2023. He was born February 24, 1934, in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late James Robert and Mary Catherine Burgess.
Harold’s family moved to the Middletown, Ohio area when he was 7 years old. In High School, Harold started working at Alber’s Grocery Store. It was from the window of the grocery store that he first noticed Wanda Crouch waiting for her sister Clemeth (who also worked at Alber’s) to take the bus home. Harold & Wanda’s first date was New Year’s Eve 1953.
In 1954, Harold graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School. After graduation he married his sweetheart, Wanda Crouch, on June 28, 1954. In 1956, Harold was drafted and served two years in the army. After his Army service, he worked brief stints selling Western & Southern Life Insurance, followed by door-to-door home delivery for Meadowgold Dairies until he found his calling as a Pastor in 1964.
Harold served as an Associate Pastor at Meadowlawn Church of God in Middletown, OH from 1964-1966. His first Senior Pastorate was at Girton Church of God in Rising Sun, OH from 1966-1969. During the Summer of 1969, Harold was the Director of Camp Marengo, the State of Ohio Youth Camp for the Church of God. From 1969-1971, he served as the Senior Pastor for the Church of God in Niles, OH. Then in 1971 Harold was called to serve as the Associate Pastor at Tacoma Church of God in Johnson City, TN. After serving as Tacoma’s Senior Pastor from 1973-1978, Harold accepted the position of Purchasing Agent for Rentenbach & Wright in Kingsport, TN. In 1988, he became a minority owner and co-founder of Goins-Rash-Cain (GRC) until his retirement in 2002.
In 2005, Harold & Wanda moved to Senoia, GA to be near their only grandson Sam. In 2007, they joined Woolsey Baptist Church. This was an extremely joyful time of their life together. Both were active in serving in AWANA, Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, & road tripping with “Woolsey Wanderers”. After Wanda’s unexpected death in October 2010, Harold served as a Sunday School teacher and faithful choir member.
In 2018, Harold “discovered” the Fayette Senior Center. He loved the people he met there (including conversations with van drivers), playing pool with the guys, working out in the gym, and enjoying their delicious lunches.
Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Fae Crouch Burgess. He is survived by his son, Robert (Lori Anne) Burgess; grandson, Samuel Robert Burgess; sister, Wilma Joy Burgess Melton; brother, Charles Daniel Burgess; as well as extended family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.
A public “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Woolsey Baptist Church, 115 Hampton Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30215.
Bob, Lori, & Sam would like to thank Southwest Christian Care Hospice for their love, care, and support and everyone who visited & prayed for us, especially during his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, 7225 Lester Rd, Union City, GA 30291.
