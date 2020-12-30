DRYDEN, VA - Harold Litton Jessee, 93, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from complications related to Covid-19. Harold was born in Dryden, VA on February 5, 1927, the son of the late William Wright and Rebecca Litton Jessee. Harold was a member of the Dryden United Methodist Church and the Dryden Ruritan Club.
He joined the Army Air Corps in the ending days of World War II. During his career, Harold operated two lumber and supply companies, hauled cattle, chickens and fruit. He retired as the owner of Jessee Trucking Company, hauling heavy equipment. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jon William Jessee.
Survivors include, his wife of 71 years, Edith Jessee, and his daughter, Debbie Jessee. He is also survived by his nephews, David Jessee (Betty) and Warren Williams (Patty) and nieces, Kay Lotito and Renee' Jessee.
Graveside services will be conducted on 2 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the Jessee Cemetery in Dryden with Rev. Bill Rines officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Special music will be provided by Elaine Day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden United Methodist Church PO. Box 57 Dryden, VA 24243.
Virginia Covid-19 restrictions for funerals will be in place including face masks and social distancing.
Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is honored to serve the Jessee family.