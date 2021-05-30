KINGSPORT - Harold Light, age 99, of the Rock Springs community, Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Harold was retired from the MEAD Corp. and was a member of First Baptist Church of Fall Branch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Light; daughter, Nancy Seckman; parents, Toy and Lena Light; and eight siblings.
Harold is survived by daughters, Donna Long and Shirley Muck (Darryl); sons, Steve Light, Rudy Light (Sue) and Kenneth Light (JoAnn); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Hoffman (Bob); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery Fund, 1525 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Harold Light.