CHURCH HILL - Harold Leon Watterson, 78, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 19 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
