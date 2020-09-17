CHURCH HILL - Harold Leon Watterson, 78, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Harold L Watterson was born in Kingsport, TN to Tilmon Watterson and Vada Virginia Watterson (Lyle) on March 16, 1942. He was the 3rd of 5 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jean Goff, Tilmon L. Watterson, Alan M. Watterson; wife Ethel Watterson (Watterson).
Harold leaves to mourn three children Corretta (Kevin) Cooley, Candace Goodman and Cotina (Bobby) Watterson- Miller; aunt, Ruth Russel, sister, Doris Calloway; grandchildren, Antonio Watterson, Alan (Kayla) Patterson, Joseph Patterson, Kaitlyn and Lea Cooley and Jose, Christian, and Ariela Rameriz; 2 great grandchildren, nieces, Cassandra Biggles, Jennifer (Eddie) Coley, Briella, and Emma Marie Ramirez , Becky (Kim) Sensabaugh, William (Becky) Goff Jr, Robert Goff and Vivian Revis and a host of great nieces, nephews, friends and family. Special friends Sharon Hipsley, Gwendolyn Sookram, Pam Hoard and Brandy Ford.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 19 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff of the 5th floor at Holston Valley Medical Center.
To leave an online message for the Watterson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
