WISE, VA - Harold Lee Witt, 91, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home.
Harold was a faithful member of Wise Baptist Church for 44 years. He was a fixture in the Senior Men's Sunday School Class and was also a Deacon Emeritus. Harold an unofficial overseer for the building of the new church building, which was completed in 2004. He almost never missed the Wednesday night meals and was famous for his casseroles for the "Potluck" meals. He did not have a lot of actual family members, but he did have a large family through Wise Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retired employee from Glamorgan Coal Company after 40 years of service, a member of Wise Hoge Masonic Lodge #8 AF& AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Witt.
Surviving are stepsons, Tim Addington, Gatlinburg, TN and Hal Addington, Cleveland, GA and a nephew, Ricky Witt, TN.
Memorial services for Harold Witt will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel, Wise, VA with the Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, Wise, VA. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777 Wise, VA 2429. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.