Harold Keith Mays May 10, 2023 KINGSPORT - Harold Keith Mays, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Brad Brown officiating.Military Graveside Honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum I. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's honor to the Salem UMC, Building Fund, 230 Boozy Creek Rd, Blountville, TN 37617.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of Keith.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Harold Keith Mays and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.