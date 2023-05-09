KINGSPORT - Harold Keith Mays, 93, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born August 6, 1929, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Bert and Janice Hall Mays.
Keith was a loving son, husband, father and brother who cared deeply for his family.
He enjoyed raising cattle, rebuilding old cars, spending time at the family cabin on Boone Lake and trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida.
Keith was a committed Christian and member of Salem United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, was Chairman of the Finance Committee, and served on the Administrative Board. He was also a member of The American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport.
Keith retired as a Supervisor in the Print Shop from Eastman Chemical Company following thirty-nine years of service.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Snapp Mays; brothers-in-law, Gene Snapp and Ray Snapp; niece, Patricia Wagner.
Those left to cherish Keith’s memory are his daughter, Patricia Mays; nephews, Tim Snapp and Tom Snapp (Cheryl); niece, Shirley Waller.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Brad Brown officiating.
Military Graveside Honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265 will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum I.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care of Keith.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Harold Keith Mays and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
