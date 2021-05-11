NORTON, VA – Harold Huber Hall, 78, of Duffield, Va., passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va. after an extended illness.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Anna (Quall) Hall, Kallis R. Hall; brother, Kallis Hall, Jr. and a sister, Margaret; grandparents, Frank and Esletta Qualls, Elijah and Rebecca Hall, all of Scott County, Va. and a host of extended relatives and many family friends.
He is survived by his twin Carroll Elmer Hall of Heritage Hall Health Care in Wise, Va.; sisters, Velma Pacheco, Wanda James and June Hudak; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Thursday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Va.
Due to Covid-19 those attending are asked to wear a mask.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and CNA’s that have taken care of Harold over the years and his most recent illness.