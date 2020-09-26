KINGSPORT - Harold Gene Rogers, Sr., (78), of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Harold was born in Kingsport, where he had lived most of his life. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2007.
Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years and mother of five boys, Jerry Lynn Rogers; sons, Harold Gene Rogers, Jr., and Robert Landon Rogers; parents, Logan and Emma Webb Rogers; two brothers, Fred and Garland; sisters, Vernie, Verite, Kathreen, Velma, Edith, Clara and Bonnie.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Rogers; sons, Scott (Vanessa), David (Kristie), and Mark (Cindy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Tipton (Carl); and his very special sister, Marie Love (Charlie), whose love never wavered. She was dedicated to his care and well-being his whole life. They shared a very special sibling bond; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Webb Family Cemetery, Kingsport, Tennessee with Pastor Jackie Flanary officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Rogers, David Rogers, Mark Rogers, Michael Rogers, Elijah Rogers, and Triston Rogers. Honorary pallbearer, Luke Rogers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Harold Gene Rogers, Sr.