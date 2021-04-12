Harold Gene Lawrence, 85, born June 25, 1935 in Falkville, AL went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021.
Harold was a resident of Kingsport for 54 years. He graduated from Decatur, Al, High School and served in the US Army 101st Airborne as Jump Master from 1953 to 1956. Harold then devoted 53 years to his passion as a long-haul truck driver. Harold’s love extended from family to friends as he never met a stranger. He was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for 53 years. Harold was a Master Mason since June of 1975.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Esther Lawrence; one sister; four brothers; granddaughter, Shauna Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lillian Lawrence; son, Tony Lawrence and wife Brenda, of Texas; daughter, Renee Lawrence of Ohio; son, Mark Lawrence and wife Lesia of Charleston, SC; daughter, Angela Silvers and husband Tim of Jonesborough, TN; grandchildren, Mindy Shelton, Kurt Lawrence, Travis Lawrence, Tyler Skinner, Kelsey Light, Stefan Ferguson, Skylar Ferguson, Kaylee Silvers, Seth Ferguson and Jadyn Lawrence; great grandchildren, Journey Skinner, Elijah Lawrence, Hudson Light, Anna Light and Cole Lawrence.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Masonic services will be conducted at 6 pm in the funeral chapel by Sinking Creek 575. Funeral services will follow with Pastor John Herdman and Pastor Gene Lasley officiating. Music will be provided by Cody Baskett and Mr. and Mrs. Wakefield.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Thursday April 15, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 providing the military honors. Pallbearers will be Tony Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Kurt Lawrence, Travis Lawrence, Tim Silvers, and Donovan Light. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brown and Jesse Raleigh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8247, Gray, TN 37615.
