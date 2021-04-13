Harold Gene Lawrence, 85, born June 25, 1935 in Falkville, AL went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Masonic services will be conducted at 6 pm in the funeral chapel by Sinking Creek 575. Funeral services will follow with Pastor John Herdman and Pastor Gene Lasley officiating. Music will be provided by Cody Baskett and Mr. and Mrs. Wakefield.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Thursday April 15, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 providing the military honors. Pallbearers will be Tony Lawrence, Mark Lawrence, Kurt Lawrence, Travis Lawrence, Tim Silvers, and Donovan Light. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Brown and Jesse Raleigh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8247, Gray, TN 37615.
