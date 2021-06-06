PINEY FLATS - Harold Gene Jeffrey died June 03, 2021 at his home in Piney Flats TN. He was born May 12, 1947 in Acme, West Virginia to Chester V. and Louise S. Jeffrey. He was the youngest of eight siblings.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Joann Carpenter of Cleveland, OH; his brothers Chester V. Jeffrey of Fort Ashby, W. VA, Theodore Jeffrey of Lebanon TN, Bobby Jeffrey of Keyser W. VA, William (Bill) Jeffrey of Clarksburg W. VA, and Kent Jeffrey of Manassas VA.
Harold is survived by a sister, Linda and her husband Elbert (AL) Powers of Lebanon VA.; three children, Michelle Jeffrey, John Jeffrey, and Jimmy Jeffrey (Luci) of Reynoldsburg, OH.; grandchildren, Christopher, Robert, Clayton, Faith, Mia, and Allison.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion, Hammond, Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Jeffrey, John Jeffrey and Michelle Jeffrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is proudly serving the family of Harold Jeffrey.