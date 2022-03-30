Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Unknown
BLACKWATER, VA - Harold Clinton Frazier, 91, Blackwater, VA passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Frazier family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Harold Clinton Frazier.