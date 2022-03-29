Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Unknown
BLACKWATER, VA - Harold Clinton Frazier, 91, Blackwater, VA passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence.
Harold was born in Scott County, VA on November 6, 1930, and was the son of Flora Frazier.
He was retired from Vulcan Materials.
In addition to his mother, his sons, Clinton Alan Frazier and Lester Frazier, grandson, Michael Jessee, and sisters, Charline Maggard and Wilma Jones, and his grandfather who raised him like a son, Charlie Frazier, preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Norma (Ayers) Frazier, Blackwater, VA, daughters, Kathy Miller and husband, Carlos, Blackwater, VA, and Patty Greear and husband, Mike, Dungannon, VA, son, Ricky Frazier, grandchildren, Jamie Bishop and Mark Frazier, great-grandchildren, Jacob Darnell and wife, Ashton and Rhiannon Bishop, great-great-grandchildren, Jace and Aubree Darnell, step grandchildren, Stephen Greear and Tina French and husband, Chad, step great-grandchildren, Aiden French and Autumn Holbrook, his fur baby, Sparkey, and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Frazier family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
