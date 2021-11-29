KINGSPORT - Harold Franklin, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a veteran of the United States Army. Harold had retired from Tennessee Eastman following 30 years of service. He was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Franklin; and parents, Gene and Arlene Franklin.
He is survived by his brother, Sherman Franklin and wife Cookie; sister-in-law, Rose Chapman and husband Alfred; niece, Angie Chapman; and nephew, Scott Chapman and wife Trish.
A special thank you to all of the healthcare workers and neighbors for the care that was given to Harold.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. Entombment services will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
