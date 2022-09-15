DALLAS, GA - Harold Edwin Young, loving father passed away peacefully at his home in Dallas, GA on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Sherman and Mary Young. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was later known as a very talented mechanic during his career. Harold was also a truck driver having drove for Mason Dixon and retiring from Carolina Freight. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends. Harold loved God and his church family. He was always ready for a hug and to say, “I love you”. Harold was an avid Tennessee Vol’s fan and a man of honor to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Betty Holtzclaw Young; brothers, Charles, Bill, and Dale Young; grandson, Luke; second wife, Della Stapleton.

