DALLAS, GA - Harold Edwin Young, loving father passed away peacefully at his home in Dallas, GA on Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Sherman and Mary Young. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was later known as a very talented mechanic during his career. Harold was also a truck driver having drove for Mason Dixon and retiring from Carolina Freight. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends. Harold loved God and his church family. He was always ready for a hug and to say, “I love you”. Harold was an avid Tennessee Vol’s fan and a man of honor to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Betty Holtzclaw Young; brothers, Charles, Bill, and Dale Young; grandson, Luke; second wife, Della Stapleton.
Harold is survived by his children, Steve (Tina), Donna (Sam), Ed (Lynn), Tammy (Eldon), and Judy; grandchildren, Casey, Luke, Mathew, Rachel, Justin, Tandra, Jake, Alisha, Joshua, Derek, Daniel, Jacob, and Amber; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom and George Young; sister, Ruth Phillips; step children, Mark, Warren , Wendall, and Myron Watkins; special grandchildren, Christian, Jennie and their children; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Mike Bays officiating.
A military graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with honors conducted by the American Legion Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.