Harold Edwin Shugart, age 78, passed peacefully the morning of Thursday, November 4th, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Opal; their cherished daughter, Debra (Apex, NC); and beloved granddaughters, Amber (Apex, NC), Ashley (Las Vegas, NV); sister Winnie Boen, and husband Khelly (Fanwood, NJ), sister Elizabeth Shugart (Kingsport, TN), and brother David Shugart, and his wife Sherry (Kingsport, TN). There are also numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Guyla Mae Shugart.
From his early teen years, Harold was passionate about motorcycles (and a good truck) and enjoyed countless hours appreciating the beauty of the winding roads of East Tennessee, and the North Carolina Mountains. He participated in several sports over the years, but baseball was a favorite.
He valued the friends of his youth, his work place, and his retirement years!
Psalm 31:24 Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.
