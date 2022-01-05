BUFORD, GA - Harold Edward Deskins, age 89, of Buford, GA, formerly of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with his wife by his side, as she has been since they were high school sweethearts.
Survivors include his wife of seventy-one years, Iris (Crowder) Deskins of Buford, GA; daughter, Linda Gayle Van Der Wiele (Charles) of Hendersonville, NC; son, Lynn Deskins (Debbie) of Buford, GA; two grandchildren, Bryan and Ashley Deskins of Buford, GA; Bethany and Isaac Phillips of Sugar Hill, GA; two great grandchildren, Averie Deskins and Kinley Phillips; and sister, Dorothy Hufstedler (Russ) of Bristol, VA.
Harold was born to Wallace and Dora (Winters) Deskins on August 12, 1932 in Dante, VA. He was a 1950 graduate of Dante Central High School. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Pearline Cook (Chester).
In 1994 Harold retired from Oakwood Markets as Vice President, after forty years of service. He was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee, but was attending Midfield Free Will Baptist Church at the time of his move to Buford. He was a lifetime member of Lynn Garden Optimist Club where he had served as president and was a former member of the Tennessee Grocers Association. Harold was honest, hard-working, and respected by all who knew him, and much loved by his family.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga St., Kingsport, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga St., Kingsport, TN with Rev. Bob Lewis officiating. A eulogy will be given by Wally Boyd and burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Recovery Soldiers Ministry, P.O. Box 603, Elizabethton, TN 37644 or Free Will Baptist Family Ministries, 90 Stanley Ln., Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family requests that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing during all activities.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home Downtown Kingsport is serving the family.