KINGSPORT - Harold E. Pryor, 85, of Kingsport, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Born in Columbia, SC, he graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from University of South Carolina. Harold worked for Eastman Kodak for 35 years. He and his wife Barbara were active members of First Baptist Church since 1962. Harold had been active in the Lions Club, Kiwanis, and Rotary Clubs. He enjoyed working with wood and spending time on Boone Lake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Pryor; daughter, Marian Pryor; and brother, John Pryor.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Cheryl McCauley and husband Franklin of Johnson City; son, Ken Pryor and wife Kim of Knoxville; granddaughters, Kate Galbraith, Kelly Denton; step-granddaughter, Madison McCauley; sisters, Jayne Hopping and husband Michael, and Georgeanne Gray and husband Jim, all of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church atrium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation TN Chapter, 3401 Mallory Ln Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37067.