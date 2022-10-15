KINGSPORT - Harold E. Pryor, 85, of Kingsport, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Born in Columbia, SC, he graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from University of South Carolina. Harold worked for Eastman Kodak for 35 years. He and his wife Barbara were active members of First Baptist Church since 1962. Harold had been active in the Lions Club, Kiwanis, and Rotary Clubs. He enjoyed working with wood and spending time on Boone Lake.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Pryor; daughter, Marian Pryor; and brother, John Pryor.

