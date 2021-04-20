KINGSPORT - Harold E. Frazier, 85, of Kingsport, died suddenly Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born November 21, 1935, in Kingsport, to the late Ezra and Margaret Dishner Frazier.
Mr. Frazier retired from Food City and was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
In addition to Harold’s parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edra Gay Freeman Hamby Frazier.
Those left to cherish his memory are his cousin, Dale Gillenwater.
Visitation hours will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Adam Love officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
