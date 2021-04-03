Harold E. Frazier Apr 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Harold E. Frazier, 85, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Harold E. Frazier Oak Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.