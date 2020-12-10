BIG STONE GAP, VA -Harold E. Craft, beloved husband, father, and brother passed away December 9, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from Vietnam, he worked at Westmoreland Coal Co. for 25 years. He belonged to the local union 1355. Harold obtained his electrician degree from Mountain Empire Community College. After Westmoreland shut down, he drove tractor-trailer across country for 5 years. He loved the Lord and faithfully read his Bible every day.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Reppie Craft; one infant brother, Hubert and sister Elizabeth; his brothers June, Woodrow and Troy Craft; his sisters Bernice Zimmerman, Hassie White, Mildred White, and Della White.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Frances Craft, of 44 years and 6 months; his daughters, Becky Swinney (Stewart), Christy Swinney (Hank); his grandchildren the loves of his life, Taylor Swinney Senna (Clay), Remi Swinney and Ridge Swinney; his sister Lois Daughtery; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A special thank you for the care provided by Dr. Bryan Watson and the excellent care by Mandy Fisher and the Covid Team at Holston Valley Medical Center and the Covid Team at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
A private service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Holding Funeral Home and burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA with Pastor Michael Sampson and Elder Ross Keegan officiating. Special Singing will be Chris Holder and Mike Bowen. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Harold Craft.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial covering and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.