KINGSPORT - With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Harold Dunn, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late John and Lula (Hicks) Dunn on January 6, 1941. Harold retired from Bradley Brothers Construction after forty years of dedicated service. After his retirement he drove dump trucks for a variety of local companies.
Harold enjoyed collecting Case Knifes and loved Flea Markets. He had a love for Bluegrass Music. Harold was a master whittler and always carried cedar wood home to make the next little kid that came through a toy knife, gun or sword. He had a special recipe for planting tomatoes, and what tomatoes he could grow. Harold passed that recipe on to the next two generations, so we will enjoy those giant tomatoes, still.
In addition to his parents Harold was preceded in death by four brothers; one sister; and his son-in-law, William McReynolds.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty three years and caregiver, Minnie Kate Dunn; daughters, Mary Katherine McReynolds (fiancé Alan Cox), Rhonda Light (John); son, Wayne Dunn (Starla); grandchildren, Stephen Ferguson (Kendra), Rachael Dunn and Lauren Dunn; six step-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jane Anderson.
The Dunn family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. The Dunn family will honor Harold’s life with a Graveside Service on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm. Stephen Ferguson, Wayne Dunn, John Light, Chuck Gillenwater, Alan Cox and Luke Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rachael and Lauren Dunn. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside Service is asked to meet in the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
The Dunn family would like to thank Harold’s nurse Michelle and the team from Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care and support that Harold and his family received.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Dunn family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.