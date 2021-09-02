KINGSPORT - Harold “Digger” Deskins, 76, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post #265. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing is requested by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Legion Hammond Post #3, P.O. Box 66, Kingsport, TN 37662.
