ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness.
The body will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Biggs, Chase McKinney, Tommy Henard, Howard Ketron, Aaron Cope, and Randy Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be John Rutledge, Bill Trent, Jim Hageman, and Jacob Blimline. Memorials contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, Television or Children's Ministry; 119 West Washington St., Rogersville, TN 37857.
