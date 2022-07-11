ROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness.
He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years. He made many friends and many acquaintances too numerous to mention. He played for King David and the Pyramids Band as bass guitarist, when he was in high school. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and metal detecting. Harold was an active member of Big Creek Baptist Church for 40 years where he served as Choir director and Deacon. He then became a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where he served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He attended faithfully until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles D. McKinney in 1986; parents, Thurman and Martine McKinney; mother-in-law, Gladys Ruth Couch; and father-in-law, Elmer L. Couch.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine Ann McKinney; son Stephen (Amy) McKinney; daughter, Susan (Ballou) Barrett; grandchildren, Chase McKinney, Jordan McKinney, and Hattie Ruth Barrett; sister, Glenda Brantley of Eustis, FL; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Harold wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Hancock Manor of Sneedville and CNA Tori Flanagan for exceptional care.
The body will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Tecky Hicks and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Pallbearers will be Todd Biggs, Chase McKinney, Tommy Henard, Howard Ketron, Aaron Cope, and Randy Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be John Rutledge, Bill Trent, Jim Hageman, and Jacob Blimline. Memorials contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Rogersville, Television or Children's Ministry; 119 West Washington St., Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.