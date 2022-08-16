KINGSPORT - Harold Copas, 87, of Kingsport entered into his heavenly home Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on July 20, 1935 in Fall Branch, TN to the late Earl and Anna Lee Copas.

