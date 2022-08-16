KINGSPORT - Harold Copas, 87, of Kingsport entered into his heavenly home Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on July 20, 1935 in Fall Branch, TN to the late Earl and Anna Lee Copas.
KINGSPORT - Harold Copas, 87, of Kingsport entered into his heavenly home Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on July 20, 1935 in Fall Branch, TN to the late Earl and Anna Lee Copas.
Harold was employed by J.M. Huber in Etowah, TN for 29 ½ years.
He attended New Life Church in Rock Springs.
Harold was a hard worker, and he loved gardening and mowing his yard.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Copas.
Those left to cherish Harold’s memory are his devoted wife of 68 years, Wanda Copas; his beloved fur baby, Becca Anne Copas; sisters-in-law, Lynice Broyles; Doris Fish (Joel); brother-in-law, Sam McGhee; special friends, David and Roberta Dugger; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Harlan McDavid officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow in the chapel. Pallbearers will be David Dugger, Mark McGhee, Kenny Smith, Andy Fish, Scott Rountree and Ken McDermitt.
Mr. Copas’ service may be viewed live by following the steps below:
*Visit www.oakhillfh.com
*Under Mr. Copas’ name, click on “Visit Obituary”
*Under obituary and service, click “View More”
*Click on the live link (as shown below) in the obit to view the service beginning at 1:55 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022
Harold will be entombed in Chapel Mausoleum of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Amedisys Hospice, caregiver, Patsy Estes, the staff of the VA Medical Center for their compassionate care of Harold. They would also like to thank the Hampton Green Condo Association.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Harold Copas and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.