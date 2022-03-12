KINGSPORT - Harold Cecil “Buddy” Hilton, 78, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born to the late Kermit Cecil and Ruby Louise (Pullon) Hilton. Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Army for 29 years. He was in Saudi Ariba and Kuwait City he received many awards.
Buddy worked at Bristol metals 27 years as a welder and retired from Floral-Daniels after many years of dedicated service as a pipe fitter and welder. He was an active member of the DAV Chapter 39, and in his free time he loved to hunt fish and especially loved his horse Sundancer. Buddy was a loving father and protector of his family.
In addition to his parents Buddy was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelby Sammons and Annette Lichlyter.
Survivors include his daughter, Malinda Blankenship and husband Doug; former wife and best friend, Carolyn Hilton; sisters, Joyce Brooks, Louise Sampson and husband Lonnie; brother-in-law Charles Sammons sister-in-law, Barbara Guinn, Aleta Long and husband Jimmy; and along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hilton family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Dwayne Locklear and Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating. Grave side military service will be Thursday March 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Garden of Love in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Hilton family would like to extend a special thank you to son-in-law, Doug Blankenship and Chris Blankenship, and special friend and neighbor Dennie Ford and for their help in caring for Buddy. And a special thank you to his physicians Phyllis Fisher and Dr Peterson.
Buddy was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and in lieu of flowers the Hilton family has requested that donations be made in Buddy’s memory to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1177 Fairview School Rd. Piney Flats, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hilton family by visiting www.eastlawnkingpsort.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 5288-2081