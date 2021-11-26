ROGERSVILLE - Harold Brewer, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away on November 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Robert Mallory officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Highland Cemetery.
The family will also be receiving friends anytime at Tammie and Doyle's residence. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.