ROGERSVILLE - Harold Brewer, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away on November 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family and friends.
Harold enjoyed spending time with his family and friends having cookouts at the family cabin. He loved to tell stories about his grandkids and the things that they had done together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Quillen and Edith Brewer; twin sister, Carol Webb; brothers, Eugene Brewer, J.T. Brewer, and Jerry Brewer.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammie (Doyle) Horton and Rachael Brewer-West; grandchildren, Mindy (Johnny) Mallory, Brady (Whitney) Horton, Kelly (Dusty) Sandefur, Skylar Brewer, and Emma West; six great-grandchildren, Tailynn, Kohan, Charli, Haven, Brighton, and Holden; brother, Norman (Rose) Brewer; sister, Gearldine Park; and several special life-long friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Robert Mallory officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021 in Highland Cemetery.
The family will also be receiving friends anytime at Tammie and Doyle's residence. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.