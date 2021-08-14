NICKELSVILLE, VA - Harold B. Dougherty, 87, of Nickelsville, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital.
He was born in Scott County, VA on March 21, 1934, a son of the late Nathan A. Dougherty, Sr. and Orpha Harris Dougherty. Harold retired from General Motors in Kokomo, Indiana after 25 years of service. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude King Dougherty; 2 brothers, Nathan Dougherty, Jr., and Lowell Dougherty; 3 sisters, Ruby Broadwater, Clarice Gillenwater and Evelyn Dougherty; 3 nephews, Larry Gillenwater, Winfred Dougherty and Michael Dougherty.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Dougherty; son, Barry Dougherty and wife Debbie; grandson, Justin Dougherty and wife Rachel; granddaughters, Kara Smith and husband Nick, Kristin Ford and husband Valintino; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Enix and husband Randell; 2 step sons; 9 step grandchildren and 1 step grandchild, who he raised, Matthew Gordon, Jr.; 12 step great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 6 nephews; his favorite dog, Madia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday, August 16, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Harmon Willis officiating. Music will be provided by the Copper Creek Church Choir.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with honors being provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport and Post #265 of Gate City.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 AM at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Gordon, Jr., Matthew Gordon, Sr., Justin Dougherty, Nicholas Smith, and Randell Enix.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Dougherty family.